A Summerville man was pulled over on Martha Berry Boulevard on Thursday night and is now facing felony charges after police say they found meth in his vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Willis Alvin Scarborough, 59, of 371 Bryant Road, Summerville, was pulled over for having a tag light out on his vehicle but after police saw an open container of alcohol and smelled marijuana his car was searched. Scarborough was found with a drug related object in his pocket that contained possible methamphetamine. A small bag of marijuana was also found in the car.
Scarborough is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug related object, misdemeanor driving under the influence, possession of marijuana under an ounce, open container inside of a vehicle and a tag light violation.