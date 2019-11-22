A man and woman face multiple felony drug charges after their arrest at a motel on the Martha Berry Boulevard in Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Scott Herndon, 38, of 111B Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, was the subject of an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine at a location in Rome earlier this month when he was observed at 1201 Martha Berry Boulevard late Thursday night.
After officers removed Herndon from the vehicle, they found another bag of meth and digital scales inside the vehicle, within reach of three small children.
Herndon is charged with two felony counts of possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, three counts of reckless conduct and an open container violation.
The owner of the vehicle, Bethany Tess Autry, 26, of 785 Berry Road, Cedartown, is charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine, three counts of reckless conduct and possession of drug related objects.