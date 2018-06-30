Report: Convicted felon had stolen firearm
A Rome woman who was arrested Friday and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon now faces additional charges following the discovery the handgun she had was stolen.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Jeana Lynn Dunn, 42, of 4 Lawton St., was arrested around 12:20 p.m. Friday. On Saturday morning, she was additionally charged with a felony and misdemeanor count of theft by receiving stolen property, stemming from her having the stolen Sig Sauer P320.
Around 11:50 a.m., a Rome police officer was dispatched to Floyd Medical Center Room 4401 at 304 Turner McCall Blvd. after it was reported that Dunn had a firearm on her. A security guard at the hospital told the officer Dunn was trying to sell the handgun, citing a text someone received from her asking if they wanted to buy the gun.
An off-duty police officer from Polk County who was working security had searched Dunn’s purse and recovered the handgun, which was loaded with one bullet in the chamber. It was unloaded and handed over to Rome police, as was an empty AR-15 magazine she had.
Dunn told police she had found the gun in some bushes outside the hospital. She was taken into custody after the Rome police officer confirmed with the jail she was a convicted felon.