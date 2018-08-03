Report: Convicted felon had firearms, violated probation
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday night, a day after his arrest on a felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Claude Cliff Terhune III, 50, of 360 Mount Alto Road, was arrested Thursday around 7:30 p.m. at a home down the road from his residence. During a probation compliance check at his home Thursday, a probation officer found a .22-caliber rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
He is also charged with felony probation violation.