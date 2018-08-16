Report: Convicted felon had firearm, meth
An Aragon man was arrested at the Rome Probation Office on Thursday afternoon following the discovery of a firearm in the car he was in and methamphetamine in his pocket.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roy Lee Sutton, 27, of 54 Aragon Taylorsville Road, Aragon, was arrested just before 2 p.m. Thursday. He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of meth.
Sutton was at the Rome Probation Office at 100 Marable Way around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the firearm was found behind the glove compartment of the car he was sitting in. The meth was found in his right front pocket.
He was in jail without bond Thursday night.