A Floyd County man met with police on Dec. 28 in regards to a check he said was changed by his newspaper delivery person.
According to Floyd police reports:
The complainant said he wrote a $10 check for his newspaper delivery person, but when he checked his account he saw the check had been cashed for $1,950. He said he is in contact with his bank — USAA — and is in the process of getting the funds back to his account. The complainant added he had the newspaper delivery person fill out her full name on the check since he did not know it and believes that is when she changed the date and amount on the check. The carrier is no longer under contract with the Rome News-Tribune.