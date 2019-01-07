Police were called to Chateau Drive Sunday afternoon in response to a reported burglary at an apartment.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The victim told police that he had left his apartment for church around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and returned around 2:40 p.m. to find someone had broken into the residence, noticing messes in two bedrooms.
An officer noticed an open window with a broken lock. The victim stated it hadn’t been left open when he locked the house.
Missing from the apartment were a watch valued at $150, a Samsung Galaxy S2 tablet valued at $300, a Vizio 42-inch flatscreen TV valued at $200, Nike Jordan shoes valued at $195, Nike Airmax shoes valued at $140 and a keyboard valued at $65.