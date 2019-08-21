More charges were added after a person slipped their handcuffs in the back of a Floyd County Sheriff's vehicle after being arrested on a failure to appear warrant as well a violation of their probation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Alton Diamond, 41, of 201 Woodard St. NW Apt. B, was charged with felony escape after fleeing from the patrol unit at about 11 p.m. when the subject was picked up on Malone Drive. Diamond also was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, a misdemeanor, when Diamond resisted deputies. Diamond also had been charged with probation violation.