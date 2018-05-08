Report: Centre fugitive with meth ran stop sign
A Centre man was in jail without bond Tuesday after he reportedly crossed into Georgia with drugs while there was an Alabama warrant pending for his arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Justin Lee Cunningham, 35, of 9093 County Road 33, Centre, Alabama, ran a stop sign on Reeceburg Road at Old Rockmart Road on Monday and was charged with a stop sign violation, having a cracked windshield and driving without a license.
Cunningham also is charged with the felonies possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth and being a fugitive from justice. He is being held on unspecified charges for Cherokee County, Alabama and the Polk County Sheriff's Office.