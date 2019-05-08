A Cedartown woman was in jail Wednesday morning without bond, facing several drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chelsey Laflorence Battle, 21, of 142 Price Road, was arrested Tuesday evening at the Saga Inn, 3189 Martha Berry Hwy., after a search of her room yielded illegal drugs.
Battle is charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.