A Cedartown woman accused of giving a false name during a traffic stop was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tawaina Leshun Chubbs, 36, of 591 Lake Creek Road, was stopped early Sunday on East Second Avenue at West Fifth Street after an officer observed her not wearing a seat belt.
She said she didn't have her driver's license with her and gave another person's name for the traffic citation, which she then signed.
Chubbs is facing felony charges of first-degree forgery and identification fraud. She's also charged with the misdemeanors giving a false name to law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and a seat belt violation.