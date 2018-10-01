Report: Cedartown woman brought drugs into jail
A Cedartown woman arrested on fraud charges was in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Katie Neshea Boyer, 36, of 308 E. Queen St. in Cedartown, had drugs with her when she was taken to jail Sunday on accusations she used a Cartersville woman's financial transaction card to obtain goods and services without consent.
Boyer was initially charged with felony financial transaction card fraud. She was additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of felony crossing the guard line with contraband.
Boyer also is being held for Polk County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.