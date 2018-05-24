Report: Cedartown man attacked relative in Rome
A Cedartown man charged with aggravated assault was in jail Thursday with a bond set at $11,200.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Bobby Lee Hulsey Jr., 22, of 41 Saw Mill Road in Cedartown, went to the home of a relative in Rome just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and started a fight. He choked a 19-year-old man during the altercation, leaving red marks on his throat. The incident took place in front of Hulsey's child.
Hulsey is charged with felony aggravated assault and the misdemeanors cruelty to a child in the third degree, affray and battery under the Family Violence Act.