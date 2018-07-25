Report: Cave Spring Road man shot neighbor
A Floyd County man was being held in jail without bond Wednesday night, accused of seriously injuring a neighbor.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kelvin O'Daniel, 56, of 1339 Cave Spring Road, reportedly shot a 32-year-old neighbor, "rendering a member of his body useless."
Police, who arrested O'Daniel at his home just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, charged him with felony aggravated battery and felony use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime.