Report: Cave Spring man damaged another’s property

A Cave Spring man was in jail Tuesday evening, accused of causing damage to a victim’s property.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Spin Jamaahl Green, 38, of 7252 Cave Spring Road SW, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday a few minutes after the incident took place.

Green damaged unnamed property valued greater than $500 and made “unwanted physical contact” with the victim. He was also found in possession of marijuana.

Along with a charge of first degree felony criminal damage to property, Green is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.