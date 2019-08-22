A 69-year-old Cave Spring man was charged with three felonies connected to hindering a police investigation.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Milton Powell, of 276 Hanson Road, was charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, obstruction of an officer and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
"The accused did commit the offense of conspiracy to tamper with evidence when, with the intent to obstruct the prosecution of subjects residing at 12 Excelsior Street, he did provide information which knowingly led to the destruction of evidence," the report stated.
The charges also stated that on Aug. 14, he informed the suspects of an impending search warrant and "recklessly endangered the safety of officers involved in execution of the warrant."
Powell is being held without bond.