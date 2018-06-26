Report: Cave Spring man charged with damaging patrol car
A Cave Spring man is charged with felony aggravated assault and second-degree criminal damage to property after he reportedly attempted to hit an official with his patrol car on Monday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jody Dale Wade, 45, of 3264 Foster Mill Road, reportedly attempted to run over the victim, who was listed as the arresting officer in the report, and once in the patrol car tried to escape by breaking the door handle.
Wade is also charged with felony interference with government property, criminal attempt to commit a felony and cruelty to children. He also faces misdemeanor reckless driving, DUI and willful obstruction or hindrance of a firefighter.