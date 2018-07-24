Report: Calhoun man had meth, drug related objects
A Calhoun man was in the Floyd County Jail Monday evening after police say he had drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Robert Lincoln Keene, 38, of 330 Spring Dale Road was arrested at a 1333 Turkey Mountain Road address in Rome at 6:20 p.m. Monday after he was found in possession of over 3 grams of methamphetamine as well as small baggies.
Keene is charged with possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute, both felonies. He is also charge with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.