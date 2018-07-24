You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Report: Calhoun man had meth, drug related objects

Robert Lincoln Keene

Robert Lincoln Keene

A Calhoun man was in the Floyd County Jail Monday evening after police say he had drugs.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Robert Lincoln Keene, 38, of 330 Spring Dale Road was arrested at a 1333 Turkey Mountain Road address in Rome at 6:20 p.m. Monday after he was found in possession of over 3 grams of methamphetamine as well as small baggies.

Keene is charged with possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute, both felonies. He is also charge with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

Comments disabled.