A Calhoun man is facing a slew of charges after he was arrested on Maple Road just before midnight Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Harold Clifton, 28, of 219 Brookline Circle, provided a false name to officers around 11:38 p.m. before attempting to flee and discarding a backpack containing suspected drugs and a glass smoking pipe. Once his real name was given, it was also discovered that Clifton had a warrant in another county.
Clifton is charged with two felony counts of tampering with evidence, along with felonies obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute and crossing a guard line. He is also charged with misdemeanors giving a false name, possession of a drug related object, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and abandonment of drugs.
Clifton remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond.