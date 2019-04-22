A Calhoun man was arrested late Sunday evening, accused of breaking a window at a car dealership.
According to Floyd County Jail/ Rome Police Department reports:
Justin Ray Weldon, 19, of 111 Victory Drive, was in jail Monday on a $10,100 bond after police found him outside University Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Rome, 2500 New Calhoun Highway, while responding to a burglary in progress call around 10:20 p.m.
Upon arrival, police observed Weldon with a 2x4 piece of lumber outside the dealership. When questioned, Weldon said he was "trying to find a ride." He then stated that he was "trying to find a ride any way possible," and also admitted that he intended to do so by breaking into the building because he knew that's where the keys to the vehicles were kept. Weldon told police he had broken a window the the 2x4 and was in the process of trying to open the dealership's door when the officer arrived.
Weldon is charged with felonies possession of tools for the commission of a crime and first degree burglary.