Burglars chiseled a hole in one West Rome business and attempted to break into another using a similar method recently.
According to Rome police reports:
Employees at Aaron’s on Hicks Drive reported on Monday morning someone chiseled a hole into the back wall of the store next to a roll up door. An employee reported 12-13 broken TVs which were waiting to be repaired had been taken along with two new televisions. The damage to the wall will cost $1,500-$2,000 to repair.
Police were able to pull security footage showing a man coming through the hole made in the wall at 6:42 a.m. to unlock the rolling door, letting another man inside. Both men were seen removing the TVs through the door and complainants stated they looked like former store employees. Video footage from Goodwill showed an older pickup truck drive behind the building around the time of the burglary.
Police also responded to Tom’s Gun Shop on Westdale Avenue on Monday morning where someone attempted to make a hole in the front of the store. Nothing was taken from the store.
The cost of repair to the building was not known by the business owner at the time.
The reports did not indicate whether the two incidents are related.