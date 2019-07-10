Approximately $10,000 worth of copper wire was stolen from the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center at 405 Watters St.
According to a Rome Police Department report:
Recycling center manager Thomas Benefield said he returned Tuesday morning to find that wire had been cut out of the building’s electrical panels and taken from the location.
A scrap dealer told him that three men had brought in a large amount of copper wire on that Saturday. An employee there stated he had found it odd they brought in almost 300 pounds of copper wire, which police found similar to the recycling center's wire. He gave them approximately $600 for it.
The employee was able to give the police transaction receipts, along with a copy of one suspect's drivers license and license plate number. Police are investigating.