Report: Boys grab wallet, miss the stash
A man reported the snatch-and-grab theft of his wallet on Payne Road by two boys who fled on bicycles.
According to Floyd County police reports, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the boys claimed they didn't believe how old the man was. He took out his wallet to show his driver's license, the older one snatched it out of his hand and both boys rode off on bikes.
The wallet was found on Conn Street several hours later with $35 missing. The boys did not find the $400 stashed in a side panel of the wallet.