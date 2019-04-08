A pair of Cartersville residents were in jail without bond Monday, facing several charges related to her entry to a residence in Lindale.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amy Leanna Hall, 39, and David Chad Crowe, 40, both of 1751 Cassville Road, entered a residence in Lindale without permission from the owner and attempted to leave the home when police arrived.
Hall and Crowe are each charged with felony criminal attempt to commit a felony, and misdemeanors possession and use of a drug related object, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and criminal trespass.