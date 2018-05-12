Report: Bartow man takes pot into jail
Rome police picked up a man in West Rome with a small amount of marijuana but they apparently did not find everything.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Lee Powell, 63, 615 Sunset Club Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by Rome Police around 8 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of North Elm Street and Lavender Drive with a small amount of marijuana. However, jailers found more pot on Powell during their initial search at the jail. He is charged with a felony for crossing the guard lines with drugs, a felony probation violation and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Powell was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Saturday night.