A 26-year-old Augusta man is being held without bond on felony theft, criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime for offenses at the Cartersville Highway Walmart Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tabares Tony Wadley, of 1904 Warren St., used a crowbar to break into a cell phone security case at the Walmart at 825 Cartersville Highway at 3:15 a.m. Jan. 14. He concealed about $11,000 worth of cell phones in a book bag and exited the store without paying for the merchandise.
He was picked up on a warrant for the offenses Friday.