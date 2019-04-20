A traffic citation in downtown Rome has resulted in felony drug charges against an Atlanta man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shaquinne Tyrone Gallimare, 31, of 84 Eldon St., Atlanta, was arrested Friday night near the intersection of East Eighth and Lee Avenue,
Police reported that he had cancelled registration on the vehicle. A free air sniff conducted on the scene by a K9 indicated the presence of drugs and more than two ounces of pot was found inside the steering column of the vehicle.
Officers also recovered a number of plastic bags and digital scales in the vehicle.
Gallimare also gave police a false name and signed the false name to his initial citation, resulting in a pair of felony forgery charges to go along with felony possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Gallimare was also charged with misdemeanors for driving on a suspended or revoked license, giving false information to officers, and possession of drug related objects.