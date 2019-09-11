Report: 2 arrested with Ecstasy at Circle K

A Cave Spring woman and a Rome man are facing felony drug charges after an early morning arrest Wednesday at the Circle K, 1501 Martha Berry Blvd.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Whitney Breann Nelson, 22, of 2 Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring, and Alfred Lashun Chambers, 19, of 1349 Redmond Circle, were found with marijuana and Ecstasy.
They are each charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and the misdemeanors marijuana possession and failure to keep pills in the original container.
Chambers' bond was set at $5,700. Nelson was being held with no bond set.