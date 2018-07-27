Report: 8 arrested at apartment with drugs
Rome police took eight people into custody after cocaine, marijuana and a firearm were found in the apartment they were in on East 11th Street early Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kelsey Kianna Brown, 22, of 1970 Tolbert Town Road; Jamaican Jamal Mitchell, 18, of 302 Woodbine Ave.; Nicholas Dimetrious Butts, 26, of 302 Woodbine Ave.; Chad Deshawn Wimberly, 25, of 137 Day St.; Anthony Dewayne Hardin, 26, of 12 Battey Drive; Tremaine Shyjuan Adams, 17, of E. 14th St., Apt. 149; Donwin Dewayne Freeman Jr., 28, of 20 Sandcreek Drive; and Jonathan Jerrod Heath, 28, of 122 Linden St., are all facing drug charges.
Hardin and Heath were taken in custody at 3:40 a.m., just under 40 minutes from when the drugs were found at the apartment. The other six were arrested at 6:19 a.m.
Heath was the only one out of the eight arrested to not be charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. All eight are charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Heath is additionally charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, due to him having a “large amount of cash” on him in addition to the marijuana — how much cash is not specified in the report. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
They all remained in jail Friday night without bond.