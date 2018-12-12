An Aragon man was arrested Tuesday accused of stealing a dump truck and thousands of pounds of scrap metal on the evening of Aug. 8 of this year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Clay Hulsey, 48, of 7 Live Oak Circle, stole 2,400 pounds of scrap metal, a 2003 Sterling dump truck valued at $5,000 and 12,400 pounds of stainless steel scrap metal valued at $2,000 from an address on Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek.
Hulsey is charged with felony theft by taking and misdemeanors theft by deception and criminal trespass.