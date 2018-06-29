Report: Aragon man kidnapped child
A 32-year-old Aragon man turned himself in at the jail Friday on charges he took a child without the authority of the guardian of that child, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Henry Franklin Johnson Jr., of 2464 Wax Road, is charged with felony kidnapping, burglary and cruelty to children. He is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass or disorderly conduct.
On June 16, police say Johnson went to an Adams Circle home and entered the home in an attempt to abduct the child. He then forcibly carried the child from the home while screaming, threatening and cussing at the people present. The reports did not state what relationship he had with the child. He then placed the child in the backseat of a car.
He remained in jail Friday morning.