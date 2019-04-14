An Aragon man accused of shoplifting and resisting arrest was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cody James Dawson, 27, of 264 N. Bellview Road in Aragon, was arrested just before 2 p.m. Sunday at the Gala Plaza shopping center, 2501 Redmond Circle.
Dawson took merchandise from a store sales floor and completed a fraudulent refund valued just over $37. Then he violently resisted arrest, injuring two officers.
He is charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and felony obstruction.