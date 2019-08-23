A man with reported connections to a criminal street gang out of Oakland City in Atlanta was arrested in Lumpkin County on Thursday and charged with burglarizing a South Rome business in 2015 where he caused over $500 in damage.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Artis Eugene Murphy, 30, 9414 Woodknoll Way, Jonesboro, aided others when they used a sledge hammer to enter Chuck's Corner on South Broad Street on Christmas Eve in 2015. The group of men took $80,000 in cash from the business. Murphy engaged in racketeering with a Atlanta street gang that committed another smash and grab burglary in 2016 at GMC Valu-Mart on Alabama Highway.
Murphy is charged with felony first degree burglary, smash and grab burglary and RICO charges.