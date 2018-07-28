Report: Alabama man sold stolen truck
A DeKalb County, Alabama man has been released from the Floyd County Jail after selling a local resident a truck that had been stolen in Alabama.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ferdinand Dewight Walker, 36, of 406 Clark Avenue, Fort Payne, Alabama, is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property in another state for the incident that occurred in January of this year. Walker is also charged a misdemeanor for theft by deception for selling the 1984 GMC truck to a second victim, in Rome, for $500.
The theft was discovered when the local victim attempted to get a tag for the vehicle.
Walker was released from the Floyd County Jail Saturday on $5,700 bond.