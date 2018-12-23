An Alabama man who reportedly attacked police while drunk in downtown Rome was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Justin Blake Everett, 26, of 233 Carlyle Road in Rainsville, Alabama, was yelling and cursing on Broad Street early Sunday morning. He ad-mitted he had been drinking and punched two officers in the face and head several times.
Everett is facing two felony counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor charges of battery against a police officer, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.