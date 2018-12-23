Justin Blake Everett

Justin Blake Everett

An Alabama man who reportedly attacked police while drunk in downtown Rome was in jail without bond Sunday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Justin Blake Everett, 26, of 233 Carlyle Road in Rainsville, Alabama, was yelling and cursing on Broad Street early Sunday morning. He ad-mitted he had been drinking and punched two officers in the face and head several times.

Everett is facing two felony counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor charges of battery against a police officer, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Comments disabled.