Two inmates accused of being members of the Ghost Face Gangsters are facing additional charges of flooding their jail cell.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Dustin Warren Ballard, 24, of 65 Woodruff St. in Silver Creek and Dylon Turner Baker, 23, of 1179 Old Miller Rock Road in Ellijay flooded their jail cell twice just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Ballard and Baker first used the sink and toilet to cause flooding, then they broke the sprinkler head in the cell. They’re each charged with felony interference with government property.
Both men were involved in a July 1 gang fight at the jail that left several people injured. They fought as GFG members against inmates identified as the Arayan Brotherhood.
Baker has been in jail since Feb. 5 on unspecified charges as a boarder for the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office.
Ballard was jailed June 4 on felony drug charges after he attacked the arresting officer and nearly strangled him with a rope.
They’re both being held without bond.