A Rome man was arrested at his reported address after he allegedly struck someone and damaged property Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Marcus Tytuan Walker, 18, of 4300 Martha Berry Highway, struck the victim causing viable marks then chased the victim with a sharp glass object threatening to kill them along with others. He also caused damage to property which was under $500.
Walker is charged with felony first degree cruelty of children, terroristic threats as well as misdemeanor battery and criminal trespass.