Rental trailer, spreader taken from Tractor Supply
A trailer and spreader were reported stolen from Tractor Supply, 420 Highway 411 late Sunday night.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police were called to Tractor Supply Company around 11:55 p.m. Sunday where an employee said someone stole a six by ten foot single axle utility trailer valued at $2240 and a fertilizer spreader valued at $529. The license plate, valued at $12, is also listed as stolen since the trailer was registered and tagged as a rental.
The complainant stated she believed the equipment was possibly stolen by a former employee of the store since the trailer tongue was locked and cabled, but nothing appeared to be cut.