Registered sex offender accused of failing to follow regulations
A Rome man was in jail without bond Monday night after being accused of failing to follow sex offender registry regulations.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Milas Lawder, 40, of 2005 Dean Ave., is charged with two felony counts of failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
On May 5, Lawder moved out of his room at the Stay Lodge Hotel at 2005 Dean Ave. but did not notify the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office of his change of address.
He also failed to meet the requirement of registering each year with the sheriff’s office. His birthday was May 28 but he did not update his registration packet 72 hours before then as required.