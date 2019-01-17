According to jail reports and information presented in court:
Justin Lawayne Culberson, 29, reportedly came out of an apartment in a recently condemned apartment complex on Old Airport Road in June and told a man to read Bible verses to him.
When the man, who was accompanied by two other people, refused Culberson became more erratic and threatened him with a screwdriver. The situation escalated and Culberson then attacked the group.
Because Culberson was sentenced as a recidivist he will not be eligible for parole. He also has an additional 10 years on probation as part of his sentence.