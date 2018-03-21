3rd county vehicle crash reported this week
A Floyd County Public Works crewman is recovering from minor injuries sustained Wednesday when the dump truck he was driving flipped on Lavender Trail.
According to 911 scanner traffic, the incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the northwest corner of the county off Fouche Gap Road.
Public Works Director Michael Skeen said the driver, who he did not want to identify, was undergoing tests at Floyd Medical Center late Wednesday.
"He sore, but he seems to be OK," Skeen said. "He's sitting up and he's alert."
Skeen said the equipment operator was dumping a load of dirt “but apparently it was wet and didn't all come out." The shift in balance made the truck heavier on one side and it tipped.
The vehicle was towed from the scene and will probably be able to be repaired, Skeen said.
Two other county-owned vehicles were involved in fender-benders this week, according to Floyd County Police Department reports.
A 1995 Ford medium-heavy truck belonging to Public Works was heading north on Everett Springs Road Tuesday morning when it met an oncoming vehicle in a curve and the driver overcorrected. The right-side wheels dropped off the pavement and the truck flipped.
The driver was taken to FMC with minor injuries and the disabled truck was towed.
And, on Monday morning, a 2013 Ford E-Series van towing a trailer backed into a parked van and trailer at the Floyd County Prison, 329 Black's Bluff Road.
The parked van sustained minor damage to the front end. The driver and the 2013 Ford were uninjured.