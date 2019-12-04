At least half a dozen vehicle break-ins were reported in the Summerville Park neighborhood Tuesday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Several vehicles were entered on Dodd, Robin, Oakwood streets, as well as Walton Way, all between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.
Several of the vehicles were reported rummaged through, but with nothing noticeably missing. Several items were missing from one of the vehicles on Dodd Street, including a wallet, identification card, debit card and several gift cards, and some items were found abandoned near a trash near one of the vehicles on Robin Street.
The Rome Police Department released a video Wednesday morning of someone breaking into businesses. According to RPD, this same individual is suspected in the Summerville Park vehicle break-ins as well.
"If you know this individual please help him claim his reward and let us know who he is," the department said in a Facebook post. "You can contact Investigator Tony Yarbrough at 706-238-5124 or message us on our Facebook page. All tips may remain anonymous."
