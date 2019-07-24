Several vehicle break-ins along with an amount of stolen copper were reported throughout the day Tuesday in the East Rome area around Maple Avenue.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A sport utility vehicle was reported broken into on the 1900 block of Maple Ave. The owner reported several items stolen, including a wallet containing her driver's license and several bank cards.
A sports car was reported broken into on nearby 19th Street, with the owner reporting a bag of spare change missing. A sedan parked on the 700 block of Cedar Avenue was also entered and the owner reported a silver Bond Arms brand derringer firearm stolen.
Also nearby, an employee of the Georgia Power Co. reported an amount of copper had been tampered with. A hole had been cut in the back of a chain link fence at the GPC property. Around $100 in copper was stolen, and at least $2,000 in damage was caused to equipment.