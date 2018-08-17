Purse taken from vehicle
When a woman got in her Chevrolet Trailblazer on Thursday morning on Flannery Street, she discovered her purse was missing.
According to Rome police reports:
The center console and glove box were open when she got inside the vehicle around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. She told police she had not left them this way when she went in her apartment around 12:30 a.m.
Inside the purse were two credit cards, a Medicaid card, a food stamp card, a driver’s license, and $245 in cash. Also in the purse were two Medicaid cards, a food stamp card and driver’s license of another woman.