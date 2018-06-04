Purple motorcycle stolen from Victor's Garage
Rome police are investigating a break-in at Victor's Garage, 32 Shorter Industrial Blvd., in which $3,750 worth of items were stolen.
According to department reports:
Someone cut the chain link fence surrounding the business and broke out a window to gain entry sometime between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. They stole a computer system, tools and electronics from the office and shop and a purple 1993 Suzuki motorcycle valued at $2,000 from the garage.
The key for the motorcycle was still at the business. Police said the burglar dragged the bike to the next lot and loaded it onto a vehicle.