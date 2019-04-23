A Rome man picked up on a probation warrant faces a new felony drug charge after a quantity of methamphetamine was recovered at the time of his arrest
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tomas Cruz Valdez, 25, of 215 Paris Drive, was arrested Monday morning at a location on Calhoun Avenue by deputies armed. They found meth in the door handle of the vehicle. A pipe with drug residue was found lying in the center console of the vehicle.
Valdez is charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine, two felony probation violations and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.