Police news

Floyd County Jail reports a man was arrested on Friday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two misdemeanor charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Marty Lee Evans, of 1281 Bowdon Court, Carrollton, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, and misdemeanor reckless conduct; all of which are violations to his probation. He is also being charged with felony probation violation.

Evans was in jail without bond on Friday night.

 

