Floyd County Jail reports a man was arrested on Friday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two misdemeanor charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marty Lee Evans, of 1281 Bowdon Court, Carrollton, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, and misdemeanor reckless conduct; all of which are violations to his probation. He is also being charged with felony probation violation.
Evans was in jail without bond on Friday night.