A Floyd County prison detail officer in charge of supervising inmate work crews was in jail without bond on a bribery charge Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Samuel James Kendrick, 25, of 107 Hennon Drive, was arrested Tuesday on warrants filed in September by a Georgia Department of Corrections special agent.
Kendrick is accused of taking money to arrange a contraband drop between July 29 and 30, to get alcohol, tobacco and a cellphone to inmates working at Model and Johnson elementary schools.
Kendrick is charged with the felonies bribery, having items prohibited for possession by inmates and violation of his oath as a public officer.