Samuel James Kendrick

Samuel James Kendrick

A Floyd County prison detail officer in charge of supervising inmate work crews was in jail without bond on a bribery charge Tuesday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Samuel James Kendrick, 25, of 107 Hennon Drive, was arrested Tuesday on warrants filed in September by a Georgia Department of Corrections special agent. 

Kendrick is accused of taking money to arrange a contraband drop between July 29 and 30, to get alcohol, tobacco and a cellphone to inmates working at Model and Johnson elementary schools.

Kendrick is charged with the felonies bribery, having items prohibited for possession by inmates and violation of his oath as a public officer.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.