Prison inmate faces multiple charges related to attempt to smuggle drugs behind bars
A Paulding County man who was an inmate at the Floyd County Prison last summer faces half a dozen felony charges for trying to smuggle items into the prison on Black's Bluff Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lee Leslie Blevins, 47, of 350 Pine Shadows Drive, Dallas, was working on a detail at the Floyd County Administration building on June 7, 2017 when he came into possession of two bags with suspected methamphetamine, digital scale, marijuana, Xanax and tobacco products.
Warrants for Blevins state that he admitted that he had the items with the intention of taking them into the prison.
Blevins was charged with felonies for possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession of xanax, possession of items prohibited by inmates, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.
He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on a hold for the Georgia Department of Correction.