An Atlanta man who has been incarcerated at the Floyd County Prison on Blacks Bluff Road faces new felony charges for attempting to smuggle items into the prison.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Todd Bernard Hollis, 50, of 2806 Chaucer Drive, Atlanta, is charged with felonies for possession of items prohibited for an inmate, conspiracy to commit possession of drugs and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Hollis allegedly conspired with an unnamed civilian to receive and take tobacco, marijuana, a cell phone and other items into the prison in July.